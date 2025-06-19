Apple shipments rise across all categories except watch

Apple reported a 5% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching $95.3 billion. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of growth across both hardware and services, underscoring its balanced and resilient performance. According to the latest data released by Counterpoint Research, hardware revenues rose by 3% YoY, while the Services segment—Apple’s high-margin and increasingly strategic division—grew by 12% YoY, continuing to serve as a major growth engine.

Product performance

Shipments rose across all major hardware categories, with the exception of the Apple Watch. The iPhone saw a 12% YoY increase in shipments, fuelled by strong demand for the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e performed especially well in Japan, emerging as the top volume driver during the quarter. Additionally, Apple successfully shifted a significant portion of its US imports from China to India, helping mitigate tariff impacts and stabilise costs. The MacBook line posted impressive 18% YoY growth, driven by the launch of the new MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip. This was further supported by government subsidies in China, which boosted demand in a key international market. iPad shipments rose 6% YoY, buoyed by the successful launches of the iPad 11 and iPad Air 7 series.

AirPods shipments increased 9% YoY, maintaining growth momentum following the late-2024 launch of the AirPods 4. This reflects a continued recovery in Apple’s wearables and accessories category. However, the Apple Watch remained a weak performer, registering a 9% YoY decline in shipments—its sixth consecutive quarterly drop since Q4 2023. The decline is attributed to waning demand for older models like the Apple Watch SE (2022) and a lack of compelling new offerings.