Apple shipments rise across all categories except watch

Apple reported a 5% year-over-year (YoY) increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching $95.3 billion. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of growth across both hardware and services, underscoring its balanced and resilient performance. According to the latest data released by Counterpoint Research, hardware revenues rose by 3% YoY, while the Services segment—Apple’s high-margin and increasingly strategic division—grew by 12% YoY, continuing to serve as a major growth engine.
Product performance
Shipments rose across all major hardware categories, with the exception of the Apple Watch. The iPhone saw a 12% YoY increase in shipments, fuelled by strong demand for the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16e performed especially well in Japan, emerging as the top volume driver during the quarter. Additionally, Apple successfully shifted a significant portion of its US imports from China to India, helping mitigate tariff impacts and stabilise costs. The MacBook line posted impressive 18% YoY growth, driven by the launch of the new MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip. This was further supported by government subsidies in China, which boosted demand in a key international market. iPad shipments rose 6% YoY, buoyed by the successful launches of the iPad 11 and iPad Air 7 series.
AirPods shipments increased 9% YoY, maintaining growth momentum following the late-2024 launch of the AirPods 4. This reflects a continued recovery in Apple’s wearables and accessories category. However, the Apple Watch remained a weak performer, registering a 9% YoY decline in shipments—its sixth consecutive quarterly drop since Q4 2023. The decline is attributed to waning demand for older models like the Apple Watch SE (2022) and a lack of compelling new offerings.
Apple Product Segment Market Share – Q1 2025
iPad
The iPad continues to lead the global tablet market. According to Counterpoint Research, it accounted for 34% of Apple’s product segment share in Q1 FY2025. While the segment peaked at 40% in Q4 2023—likely due to holiday sales and new model launches—it dipped to 33% in Q1 2024 before rebounding, reflecting the iPad’s enduring strength.
MacBook
The MacBook remains a steady player in the competitive PC/laptop market, consistently maintaining a 10%–12% share over the past two years. In Q1 2025, it contributed 12% to Apple’s product segment share, supported by innovation and steady global demand.
AirPods
After falling from 25% in Q1 2023 to a low of 19% in Q2 2024, the AirPods segment rebounded to 21% in Q1 2025. This recovery was driven by renewed consumer interest and the sustained success of the AirPods 4.
Apple Watch
Once a strong performer, the Apple Watch has experienced a decline. Its market share fell from 31% in Q4 2023 and 28% in Q4 2024 to 20% in Q1 2025. Despite the downturn, it remains a leading player in the smartwatch market, bolstered by deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem and a focus on health-related features.
iPhone
Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone, continues to show seasonal fluctuations. Its market share peaked at 23% during the Q4 2023 and Q4 2024 launch and holiday periods, before dropping to 16%–17% during Q2 and Q3. In Q1 2025, the iPhone accounted for 19% of Apple’s product segment share.