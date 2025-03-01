CAG peels layers of Delhi excise policy scam

The Delhi government’s ambitious 2021-22 Excise Policy—touted as a revolutionary step to revamp liquor trade, increase transparency and boost state revenue—has been exposed as a complete failure by a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Instead of streamlining the liquor distribution process and increasing revenue, the policy led to a staggering loss of Rs 2,002.68 crore due to financial mismanagement, policy loopholes, and corruption. This newspaper was the first to report the excise policy scam.

The report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly by the newly formed BJP government, has ignited a political storm and deepened legal troubles for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) top leadership, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. They are already facing legal scrutiny, with allegations of corruption and money laundering tied to the policy’s implementation. The three AAP leaders were arrested by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate and are out on bail. Beyond the political ramifications, the CAG’s findings reveal the economic impact of a policy marred by rushed execution, blatant deviations, and a disregard for financial prudence.

Cartels and brand pushing

At the heart of the 2021-22 Excise Policy was a complete overhaul of Delhi’s liquor trade. Government-run vends were shut down, and retail business was handed over to private players through a new licensing system. The move was justified on the grounds that it would increase efficiency, eliminate black market and generate higher revenues. The policy divided Delhi into 32 retail zones, with each zone having at least 27 wards. A total of 849 liquor vends were to be operated by 22 private entities, a significant shift from the previous system where four government corporations ran 377 vends, while private entities managed 262. The promise was that this new structure would end monopoly practices and ensure perfect competition.

Rather than increasing transparency and revenue, the new system facilitated monopoly, cartel formation and financial irregularities. “One of the objectives of the policy was prevention of the formation of a monopoly or cartel. The new policy had inherent design issues including the imposed exclusivity arrangement between manufacturers and wholesalers and formation of retail zone with a minimum of 27 wards in each zone. These issues resulted in limiting the number of total licencees and increased the risk of monopolisation and cartel formation,” read the CAG report, adding that cases of linked business entities holding licences across the supply chain and skewed distribution pattern highlighted the risk of exclusivity arrangements and brand pushing.