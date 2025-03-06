Empowering women gives firms strategic edge, says Infosys Chief HR Officer Shaji Mathew

Empowering women gives tech companies and the broader industry a strategic advantage that drives progress, competitiveness, and sustainable growth, said Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer, Infosys ahead of the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.
IT giant Infosys aims to have women comprise at least 45% of its workforce by 2030.
“Through leadership-driven initiatives, Employee Resource Groups like Infosys Women’s Inclusivity Network (IWIN), and a strong framework for transparency, we build a workplace where innovation, performance, and sustainable growth for all thrives,” Mathew said. Mathew points out that investing in women’s professional development is foundational to achieving equity, innovation, and business resilience in the world of technology.
The company offers upskilling through platforms like Lex and TechCohere, focusing on areas such as AI and data sciences to empower women to excel in future-forward roles.
“Women in tech field often find themselves in workplaces with more men than women colleagues, especially at senior cadres. Their careers are often marked by relatively slower progression than their male counterparts. Infosys actively nurtures an environment where women can excel in their career,” he added.
With the help of structured programs, AI-powered career coaching, flexible work policies, and well-being initiatives, we ensure women not only enter the technology space but also advance in their career and thrive in leadership roles. By integrating leadership, mentorship, and learning initiatives for its employees, Infosys continues to drive meaningful change in the technology industry, Mathew said.
Talking about various initiatives the company has undertaken to support and empower women in the technology sector, the CHRO said these initiatives are designed to champion women in technology and foster equity in every aspect of the business.
“Programs like IamtheFuture and Orbit Next develop women leaders ready to take on senior roles, while Restart with Infosys paves the way for mid-career women professionals to re-enter jobs with confidence. Infosys Springboard provides access to digital and STEM skill-building opportunities aimed at strengthening future tech leadership,” he said. “Employee Resource Groups like IWIN offer mentorship, networking, and advocacy for women’s growth. Additionally, our annual Women in Technology (WIT) Week ensures knowledge sharing through sessions led by women technology experts,” he explained.