Empowering women gives firms strategic edge, says Infosys Chief HR Officer Shaji Mathew

Empowering women gives tech companies and the broader industry a strategic advantage that drives progress, competitiveness, and sustainable growth, said Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer, Infosys ahead of the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8.

IT giant Infosys aims to have women comprise at least 45% of its workforce by 2030.

“Through leadership-driven initiatives, Employee Resource Groups like Infosys Women’s Inclusivity Network (IWIN), and a strong framework for transparency, we build a workplace where innovation, performance, and sustainable growth for all thrives,” Mathew said. Mathew points out that investing in women’s professional development is foundational to achieving equity, innovation, and business resilience in the world of technology.

The company offers upskilling through platforms like Lex and TechCohere, focusing on areas such as AI and data sciences to empower women to excel in future-forward roles.