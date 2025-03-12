Mise en scène

Experiencing a five-star hotel, a luxury retreat or even a heritage castle is always a special indulgence, but when these places double as the filming locations of a favourite series, they become even more desirable. ‘Set-jetting’ — travelling to destinations seen on screen — has grown into a phenomenon, offering travellers the chance to immerse themselves in the worlds that captivated them. It’s one thing to enjoy the comfort, elegance and exclusivity of a luxury stay, but stepping into a location that has played a starring role on television adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Currently, one show is tugging at this trend with unmatched fandom: the sensational HBO’s Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus. This dark comedy-drama has not only gripped audiences worldwide but also sparked a surge in bookings at its filming locations. More than just a satirical take on the ultra-wealthy, the series has transformed its filming locations into travel hotspots, with Four Seasons now offering curated trips to all three of their hotels where The White Lotus was filmed! While Season 1 transported viewers to the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, nestled on the island’s southwest coast, Season 2 took the drama to Italy, where the cliffside San Domenico Palace, Taormina — a Four Seasons Hotel — overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

The latest instalment, the third season of the series, set in Thailand, has added another stunning destination, with bookings surging the moment the first episode aired. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is a tropical haven featuring white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and jungle-covered hills. Private infinity pools, open-air spa pavilions and curated experiences such as Muay Thai boxing and island-hopping adventures furnish the stay beyond mere relaxation — an exotic island vacation.