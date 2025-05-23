‘Public sector services hold immense untapped opportunities for AI-driven improvements'

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly accelerated within the IT sector, transforming how businesses develop, deploy, and manage technology. From automating coding and testing to enhancing cybersecurity and streamlining IT operations, AI is driving unprecedented efficiency and agility.

Ramesh Jampula, vice-president, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO at Dell Technologies, told TNIE that public sector services, including urban planning and governance, also hold immense untapped opportunities for AI-driven improvements in efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement. “As AI technologies mature and become more accessible, we will see deeper integration across these under-leveraged sectors,” he said.

Across industries the possibilities of AI are significant from improving user experience and fraud detection in BFSI, to improving accuracy and speed of clinical analysis. Industries and organisations need to work on building AI into their process and take advantage of the fact that a machine can look at more data with higher accuracy and consistency than a human possibly could, he added. In February this year, Dell announced its collaboration with NVIDIA and Jampula said this brings together integrated Dell and NVIDIA capabilities, as well as pre-validated, full-stack solutions, accelerating AI adoption and innovation. This comes in response to the rapidly growing demand for AI solutions across industries.

“The Dell AI Factory offers businesses access to the industry’s broadest AI portfolio, spanning from devices to data centres to the cloud, along with an open ecosystem of technology partners. Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA help to rapidly deliver generative AI for the enterprise. Project Helix is an inferencing blueprint, jointly engineered with NVIDIA, to speed the deployment of a modular, secure and scalable platform for GenAI in the enterprise,” he explained.

Talking about agentic AI, Jampula said an Al agent is the manifestation of a human skill or capability in a software system. For an enterprise, it is the transition of a skill or job function into the Al cycle. An enterprise is built on two main ingredients: The first is its proprietary data also known as its institutional knowledge. The second is its unique skills, also known as its core competencies. With Gen Al technologies, enterprises can unlock proprietary data and make it exploitable in ways never possible before.

“This has far-reaching implications across industries—be it automating claims processing in insurance, enhancing compliance in financial services, or optimising diagnostics in healthcare—AI agents are poised to bring efficiency and intelligence to business-critical functions. Simultaneously, Al agent technology has the potential to unlock an enterprise’s unique skills. As technology evolves and matures, it will allow for the transition of human skills into Al-manifested skills,” he added.