A silver of hope in Gaza

Hours after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas to accept his ‘peace plan’ before Sunday evening or face extinction, the Gaza-based militant outfit on Saturday said it was ready to accept some of the 20 points in the proposal, adding the others need negotiations. Trump immediately welcomed the Hamas response and asked Israel to stop its bombing in Gaza, claiming it would usher in lasting peace in the entire West Asian region. The positive messages also rekindled hopes of an early resolution to the Gaza conflict, which many feared was about to get worse in the days to come.

When Trump announced his 20-point peace plan on September 29 to end the bloodshed in Gaza, Israel was already two weeks into its latest military campaign to take over the enclave in a bid to smoke out the 3,000-odd Hamas militants there. With boots on the ground, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had even issued an unprecedented call asking all the civilians in Gaza City to evacuate. As it combed through suspected Hamas hideouts, blowing up the buildings where the militants were believed to be occupying, thousands were forced to flee. According to reports, a few hundred people have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ground offensive on September 16.

Now, as the second anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre nears, hectic efforts are on to force Israel to end its relentless bombing of Gaza and the enclave’s militant outfit to return the Israeli hostages it has been holding for the past two years. The US peace plan, finalised after a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump in the White House, was immediately endorsed by Israel. It was also widely welcomed by the international community, including Arab nations, as a pragmatic proposal to end the mindless violence in Gaza that has killed 67,000 people. With Hamas partially accepting the plan, the ball is now in US and Israel’s court to take it forward.

The Trump plan

Trump’s proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza by Israel and release of 48 hostages--20 of whom are believed to be alive--by Hamas. In exchange for the hostages, Israel will free 1,700 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas will also have to give up arms and it can’t be part of Gaza’s future administration. If Hamas accepts the plan, it will get amnesty and safe passage into third countries that are willing to take them.