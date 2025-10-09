Apple’s iPhone shipments rise across key regions in Q2

Here’s a look at Apple’s market share across different regions, as per Counterpoint Research:

Global market performance

In Q2 2025, Apple’s global iPhone shipments grew by 10% year-over-year (YoY), reaching the highest-ever shipment figures for a June quarter. This resulted in the iPhone contributing 17% to the total global smartphone market, highlighting its continued dominance in the smartphone industry.

United States market

In the US, Apple saw a 7% YoY growth in iPhone shipments, marking the first growth in a June quarter since 2021. This surge was largely attributed to front-loaded demand, with consumers rushing to purchase iPhones ahead of potential tariff uncertainties. Additionally, extended trade-in offers played a key role in encouraging upgrades, helping Apple maintain its stronghold in the American market.

Indian market

India saw record-high iPhone shipments for a June quarter in Q2 2025. Apple’s success in India was driven by aggressive promotions and trade-in offers, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the most-shipped smartphone during this period. The growth further underscores Apple’s strong appeal in the Indian market, where it continues to grow rapidly despite competition.