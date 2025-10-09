Apple’s iPhone shipments rise across key regions in Q2

Here’s a look at Apple’s market share across different regions, as per Counterpoint Research:
Global market performance
In Q2 2025, Apple’s global iPhone shipments grew by 10% year-over-year (YoY), reaching the highest-ever shipment figures for a June quarter. This resulted in the iPhone contributing 17% to the total global smartphone market, highlighting its continued dominance in the smartphone industry.
United States market
In the US, Apple saw a 7% YoY growth in iPhone shipments, marking the first growth in a June quarter since 2021. This surge was largely attributed to front-loaded demand, with consumers rushing to purchase iPhones ahead of potential tariff uncertainties. Additionally, extended trade-in offers played a key role in encouraging upgrades, helping Apple maintain its stronghold in the American market.
Indian market
India saw record-high iPhone shipments for a June quarter in Q2 2025. Apple’s success in India was driven by aggressive promotions and trade-in offers, with the iPhone 16 emerging as the most-shipped smartphone during this period. The growth further underscores Apple’s strong appeal in the Indian market, where it continues to grow rapidly despite competition.
Chinese market
In China, Apple faced increased competition from domestic smartphone brands and government subsidy schemes aimed at supporting local manufacturers. While these factors slowed iPhone shipment growth, Apple still managed to achieve some quarterly growth, thanks to targeted promotions and early iPhone upgrades, helping it maintain its position in this highly competitive market.
Total shipment market share
According to Counterpoint data, Apple’s iPhone shipment market share has shown steady growth and fluctuations over the years. In 2008, it started with a 9% share, which increased to 14% by 2009.
By 2011, Apple reached its peak with an 18% market share, maintaining strong sales as the iPhone became more popular globally.
However, as competition from Android devices grew, Apple’s share slightly declined to 12% by 2015 and remained around 11% for a few years. In 2020, with the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple’s share rose to 12%, and by 2021, it reached 14%. Over the next two years, the market share continued to grow, reaching 16% in both 2022 and 2023. As of 2024, Apple’s shipment market share holds steady at 16%, demonstrating resilience and continued demand for its flagship models.