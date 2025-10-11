Why Japan changes PMs so often

Japan is once again on the verge of a political shift. With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) electing Sanae Takaichi as its new leader, the country could soon see its first female prime minister. Takaichi’s rise comes on the heels of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation after just over a year in office, following two major electoral defeats that cost the LDP its majority in both houses of Parliament.

While Takaichi’s leadership marks a potential milestone in gender representation, it also underscores a deeper pattern: Japan’s revolving door of prime ministers. Despite its reputation for social stability, Japan has an unusually high rate of leadership turnover compared to other developed democracies around the world. Why does Japan change prime ministers so frequently—and what does this mean for the country’s political system?

The long reign of the LDP — and the cost of dominance

Since 1955, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party has dominated national politics, governing almost continuously for nearly seven decades. It was formed from the merger of two conservative parties in response to a rising post-war socialist movement. Many hoped this would evolve into a stable two-party democracy.

Instead, the LDP’s grip on power became so entrenched that Japan came to be seen as a “one-and-a-half-party system”, where the main opposition, the Japan Socialist Party (JSP), rarely posed a serious electoral challenge.

A similar dynamic played out in Italy during the Cold War era, where the Christian Democratic Party ruled almost uninterrupted, while the Communist Party remained the perpetual runner-up. Both countries shared long-term single-party dominance and a pattern of frequent leadership changes within the ruling party. This paradox of political dominance by a single party combined with constant leadership churn is central to understanding Japan’s political instability at the executive level.

Electoral reform and the hope for change

In the early 1990s, growing dissatisfaction with corruption and stagnation led to electoral reforms. Japan introduced a mixed electoral system combining single-member districts and proportional representation, modeled in part to encourage a two-party system. The goal was to bring accountability to government by increasing the chances of opposition parties winning, while strengthening the prime minister’s mandate. While this system did lead to some competitive elections and even brief transfers of power such as the Democratic Party of Japan’s (DPJ) win in 2009 the structural dominance of the LDP remained largely intact.

What didn’t change, however, was the pattern of frequent resignations. Since 1993, Japan has cycled through 13 prime ministers and many of them served less than a year. By comparison, Germany has had just three chancellors in that same period.