Ladakh’s journey from euphoria to unrest

On August 5, 2019, the streets of Leh, the largest town in Ladakh, erupted in elation. Firecrackers lit up the night sky, sweets were distributed, and locals rejoiced at the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The decision fulfilled a decades-long demand of the people of Leh: the carving out of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory (UT). Six years later, the same streets witnessed the bloodiest of protests in the region’s history, with four deaths and 80 injuries during a violent clash on September 24 last.

Two days after the violence, the police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the youth who went on a rampage. Wangchuk continues to be in prison. The Union home ministry has just announced a judicial probe panel into the riots headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, addressing one of the demands of the protesters. A proposed silent march in Ladakh, too, has been foiled.

The euphoria of 2019 has given way to deep resentment, as Ladakh grapples with unfulfilled promises, loss of constitutional safeguards, and a growing demand for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Short of the Sixth Schedule, the Centre announced a domicile policy that reserves 85% of government jobs for locals. But Ladakhis say it is grossly insufficient.

The Sixth Schedule

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 provides for the formation of autonomous administrative divisions - Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) that have legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a state. It contains special provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the four north-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. These councils, comprising up to 30 members (26 elected, 4 nominated by the Governor), have legislative, judicial and administrative powers. They can enact laws on land, forests, water, village administration, and social customs (subject to Governor’s assent), manage schools, markets, and infrastructure, and collect certain taxes.

Why Ladakhis want it

With over 97% of its 2,74,289 residents (2011 census) belonging to the Scheduled Tribes, Ladakh’s cultural and demographic fabric is uniquely tribal. The abrogation of Article 35A in 2019 removed protections for land and job rights, raising fears of demographic dilution by outsiders. Sixth Schedule inclusion would provide constitutional safeguards, empowering ADCs to protect tribal customs, land ownership and cultural heritage.

“To qualify for the Sixth Schedule, an area must have at least 50-60% tribal population. In Ladakh, over 95% of our population is tribal, so we meet the criteria,” said Glen Phunchok, leader of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), an influential coalition of political, social and religious groups. The Sixth Schedule would empower local councils to make laws protecting land, jobs, and cultural heritage, addressing fears of demographic change and environmental harm in a region with a fragile ecosystem. In 2020, the then tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda recommended Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes echoed this after reviewing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report. The BJP included the Sixth Schedule in its 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Leh Hill Council election manifestos. However, LAB leaders accuse the BJP of going back on this promise.

Sensitive location

Spanning 59,146 sq km with a population of just 2,74,289 (2011 census), Ladakh is a sparsely populated, high-altitude desert nestled between Pakistan and China, making it strategically vital for India. The region has two districts: Buddhist-majority Leh (population: 1,33,487) and Muslim-majority Kargil (population: 1,40,802). While Leh celebrated the UT status in 2019, Kargil, like the Kashmir Valley, was critical of the move, indicating early divergence in the region’s response.

“People in Leh thoughtlessly rejoiced and celebrated the formation of the UT on August 5, 2019,” said Chering Dorjay, co-chair of LAB. The abrogation of Article 370, which had provided J&K special autonomy, and Article 35A, which protected local land and job rights, was seen as a necessary step to achieve UT status. Residents of Leh believed it would free them from the administrative dominance of J&K. However, the absence of a legislative assembly in the new UT structure soon sowed seeds of discontent.