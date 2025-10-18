Why cross-border terror has Af-Pak address

On September 22, Pakistan’s air force bombed select villages in the country’s remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Several JF-17 jets flew over the area and dropped eight Chinese-made LS-6 precision-guided glide bombs — in an apparent bid to obliterate parts of the villages. Initial reports said at least 30 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the pre-dawn strikes that flattened multiple houses killing the inhabitants in their sleep.

The unusual attack sparked protests in the Pashtun-dominated province and raised questions as to why the Pakistan military was attacking its own people. Pakistani media reports said the strikes were against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known for its guerilla warfare tactics and hostility towards Pakistani security forces. However, the high civilian casualties in Khyber put the Pakistani military on the back foot, and the domestic opposition parties accused it of endangering the lives of civilians with its reckless air strikes. Pakistan’s human rights body also hit out at the military, expressing shock over the civilian deaths and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The strikes were part of a larger plan to deal with the spurt in TTP attacks on the Pakistani military. Pakistan accused the Taliban government of harbouring TTP fighters, a claim rejected by the Afghan Taliban.

Rapid escalation

Following the initial Khyber strike, Pakistan launched further attacks inside Afghan territory on October 9, targeting TTP positions in Kabul, Khost, Jalalabad, and Paktika. Its jets and drones targeted key TTP commanders, including the outfit’s chief Noor Wali Mehsud. The TTP chief escaped unhurt as he was travelling in an armoured vehicle, but over 40 civilians were reportedly injured in the Kabul attack and considerable structural damage was inflicted on the Afghan border.

On October 11-12, Taliban forces struck Pakistani border posts in at least five provinces. Pakistan responded with airstrikes in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, killing some Taliban fighters. Finally, a ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and Qatar was announced on October 15. Yet, Pakistan kept up its attacks, including the bombing of Paktika, killing three Afghanistani cricketers.

Root cause

Tensions worsened after Islamabad demanded that Kabul take action against the TTP elements operating from Afghan territory. However, the Afghan Taliban’s stated position is that the Pakistan Taliban is not present on its soil, so the question of acting against the outfit doesn’t arise. According to some estimates, as many as 2,500 Pakistani security personnel have been killed by the TTP in the first nine months of 2025 alone. Besides, TTP fighters have systematically targeting Chinese projects in Pakistan.

Early this month, Afghan Taliban launched armed raids on border posts along the Durand Line in response to Pakistan’s bombing in Kabul and a market in the country’s east. For the Taliban, Pakistan’s violating its airspace is an affront to its sovereignty, which will not be tolerated. It said independence and respect are non-negotiable.