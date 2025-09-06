GST 2.0: A landmark overhaul

Key goods moving to the 18% slab (from 28%)

In a major relief to the automotive sector and aspirational consumer durables -- automobiles (small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, buses, trucks, ambulances, and all auto parts); consumer durables (TVs of all sizes, air conditioners, dishwashers, monitors) and batteries (all batteries, including lithium-ion) — all of them are now uniformly taxed at 18%.

Items attracting new 40% rate

This rate subsumes the old tax and compensation cess. It applies to sin goods (pan masala, cigarettes, chewing tobacco (though these will transition later); aerated beverages & caffeinated drinks; high-end luxury Items like large cars and SUVs, aircraft for personal use, yachts; and actionable claims like lottery tickets, betting, gambling, casinos, and admission to high-value events like IPL matches.

Though larger cars and SUVs are now put under the 40% slab (against 28% earlier), yet they are going to attract lower taxes. Reason: currently mid-size and big cars attract 28% GST and compensation cess ranging from 17-22% with the overall tax incidence ranging from 45-50%. The new GST rate on mid-size and big cars will be 40% with no compensation cess. Auto makers have already started announcing rate reductions with popular SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Scorpio to cost lower by up to `1.5 lakh. Luxury cars like BMWs and Mercedes could see prices coming down by lakhs of rupees.

Health gets special attention

Rates on health-related items have seen sharp cuts. As many as 33 life-saving drugs and medicines have been reduced to zero, while several others have been brought down from 12% or 5% to zero. Three critical medicines for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic illnesses have also moved to zero. Diagnostic kits, reagents, and glucose monitoring systems have been reduced to 5%. Spectacles and vision-correcting goggles have been cut from 28% to 5%. Individual health and life insurance have been exempted from GST. Earlier, premiums paid towards these policies were taxed at 18%.

Ease of doing business

Beyond rates, GST 2.0 introduces significant process reforms to reduce the compliance burden. The reform includes a simplified registration automated system for small and low-risk applicants promising registration within three working days. A risk-based system will be put in place to provisionally release 90% of refund claims for exporters and those under inverted duty structure, with only high-risk cases facing scrutiny.

Amendments will be made in the law to allow post-sale discounts through credit notes, removing the need for pre-supply agreements and ending a major source of disputes.