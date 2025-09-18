Data to jobs: NITI Aayog’s five-point AI strategy for Viksit Bharat

The NITI Aayog has released a new report called AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth. The report explains how India can use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up its progress toward becoming a developed nation. It highlights that India needs to grow at 8% every year to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and AI can play a central role in reaching this goal. The document gives a clear roadmap with five main steps for India’s AI journey.

Accelerate AI use in industries

India must adopt AI quickly across key sectors like banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. These sectors make up a big part of the economy. With AI, banks can make lending more fair and reduce fraud, factories can become smart with robots and sensors, and pharmaceutical companies can discover medicines faster. Cars and auto parts can also be designed better with AI. This will make Indian industries more productive and globally competitive.

Use AI to transform research and innovation

Research and development (R&D) in India has often been slow and costly. The report suggests that generative AI can cut both time and cost, helping India innovate faster. For example, in medicine, AI can shorten drug discovery by years, and in the auto sector, it can speed up design and testing. By using AI for R&D, India can move from being a follower to becoming a leader in innovation-driven industries.