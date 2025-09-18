Data to jobs: NITI Aayog’s five-point AI strategy for Viksit Bharat

The NITI Aayog has released a new report called AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth. The report explains how India can use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up its progress toward becoming a developed nation. It highlights that India needs to grow at 8% every year to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and AI can play a central role in reaching this goal. The document gives a clear roadmap with five main steps for India’s AI journey.
Accelerate AI use in industries
India must adopt AI quickly across key sectors like banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. These sectors make up a big part of the economy. With AI, banks can make lending more fair and reduce fraud, factories can become smart with robots and sensors, and pharmaceutical companies can discover medicines faster. Cars and auto parts can also be designed better with AI. This will make Indian industries more productive and globally competitive.
Use AI to transform research and innovation
Research and development (R&D) in India has often been slow and costly. The report suggests that generative AI can cut both time and cost, helping India innovate faster. For example, in medicine, AI can shorten drug discovery by years, and in the auto sector, it can speed up design and testing. By using AI for R&D, India can move from being a follower to becoming a leader in innovation-driven industries.
Build the right infrastructure and governance
For AI to succeed, India needs both strong technology systems and clear rules. This means setting up high-performance computing with GPUs, building cloud platforms, and expanding digital networks. At the same time, India must create rules for ethics, privacy, and safety so that people can trust AI. The report suggests creating testing zones and sandboxes where industries and researchers can safely try new AI tools under proper supervision.
Make India the data capital of the world
India has a unique advantage—its large and diverse population that generates massive amounts of data. If this data is handled safely, it can make India the data capital of the world. The report recommends expanding the government’s AI Kosh platform and creating sector-specific data grids, such as for manufacturing and healthcare. By building trusted, privacy-protected datasets, India can support innovation and become a global leader in data-driven AI.
Skill people and future-proof jobs
AI adoption must go hand in hand with training workers. The report suggests creating an AI Open University, adding AI courses in schools and colleges, and offering certifications for working professionals. Continuous learning will be important so that workers can adjust to changes in their jobs. Gig and platform workers also need attention, with social security and upskilling opportunities to keep them future-ready.