India’s PC market sees 6% growth in Q2 2025

India’s personal computer (PC) market, excluding tablets, saw a 6% growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, reaching 3.6 million units, according to Canalys (part of Omdia). Notebook shipments drove this growth, rising 8% to 2.7 million units, thanks to strong demand from businesses and the rise of AI-ready devices. Desktop shipments remained steady, growing just 1% to 861,000 units. However, the tablet market faced a significant decline, falling 27% to 1.2 million units, mainly due to weaker government procurement.

Looking ahead, India’s PC market is expected to grow 7% for the full year 2025, reaching 15.1 million units. On the other hand, tablet shipments are predicted to drop by 13% to 5.2 million units. In 2026, the PC market’s growth is likely to continue, fuelled by increased demand for device upgrades and the adoption of AI technologies. The tablet market, however, is expected to rebound with a 15% growth, driven by government-funded education programmes.

Notebook growth driven by enterprises and AI

Ashweej Aithal, senior analyst at Canalys, pointed out that enterprise demand played a crucial role in boosting notebook growth. AI-capable notebook shipments nearly tripled year-on-year as companies rushed to adopt AI-ready infrastructure for productivity and automation. Additionally, the transition to Windows 11 led to a surge in device refreshes, contributing to an 11% rise in enterprise PC shipments during Q2 2025. Demand for workstations, particularly in fields like engineering, design, and content creation, also saw impressive growth, with shipments up 41%.

Consumer demand for notebooks also increased, driven by stronger retail activity and a rise in digital adoption. Sales were supported by aggressive marketing campaigns, especially during Republic Day and quarter-end promotions, along with robust online sales. As a result, consumer notebook shipments grew by 12% y-o-y.