India’s PC market sees 6% growth in Q2 2025

India’s personal computer (PC) market, excluding tablets, saw a 6% growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, reaching 3.6 million units, according to Canalys (part of Omdia). Notebook shipments drove this growth, rising 8% to 2.7 million units, thanks to strong demand from businesses and the rise of AI-ready devices. Desktop shipments remained steady, growing just 1% to 861,000 units. However, the tablet market faced a significant decline, falling 27% to 1.2 million units, mainly due to weaker government procurement.
Looking ahead, India’s PC market is expected to grow 7% for the full year 2025, reaching 15.1 million units. On the other hand, tablet shipments are predicted to drop by 13% to 5.2 million units. In 2026, the PC market’s growth is likely to continue, fuelled by increased demand for device upgrades and the adoption of AI technologies. The tablet market, however, is expected to rebound with a 15% growth, driven by government-funded education programmes.
Notebook growth driven by enterprises and AI
Ashweej Aithal, senior analyst at Canalys, pointed out that enterprise demand played a crucial role in boosting notebook growth. AI-capable notebook shipments nearly tripled year-on-year as companies rushed to adopt AI-ready infrastructure for productivity and automation. Additionally, the transition to Windows 11 led to a surge in device refreshes, contributing to an 11% rise in enterprise PC shipments during Q2 2025. Demand for workstations, particularly in fields like engineering, design, and content creation, also saw impressive growth, with shipments up 41%.
Consumer demand for notebooks also increased, driven by stronger retail activity and a rise in digital adoption. Sales were supported by aggressive marketing campaigns, especially during Republic Day and quarter-end promotions, along with robust online sales. As a result, consumer notebook shipments grew by 12% y-o-y.
Tablet market struggles with declining demand
The tablet market in India faced challenges in Q2 2025, with a 27% drop in shipments, primarily due to a 64% decline in commercial sales. This was linked to a slowdown in government and education orders after a strong year of procurement. In contrast, the consumer tablet market grew 35%, benefiting from online discounts, affordable devices, and growing demand for entertainment and home learning.
Despite this, the tablet market continues to face pressure from a saturated entry-level segment and increasing competition from budget notebooks and large-screen smartphones. Only premium and education-focused tablets are showing growth potential.
Outlook for this year and beyond
For the remainder of 2025, notebook demand is expected to remain strong, supported by competitive pricing, the popularity of mobile devices, and government initiatives promoting locally made products. Desktops will likely stay niche, with growth concentrated in gaming and high-performance segments. In 2026, the momentum is expected to continue, driven by increased PC penetration in smaller cities and the rising trend of multi-device ownership.
On the commercial side, AI-ready PCs and Windows 11 refresh cycles will drive procurement. Education tenders, such as Tamil Nadu’s Elcot project, are also expected to boost large-scale device deployments, continuing into 2026.
The tablet market will likely remain under pressure through 2025. However, government-supported education schemes, such as Uttar Pradesh’s smart learning initiative, may help revive tablet demand by the end of the year. In 2026, the performance of the tablet market will depend on how education demand evolves and how vendors position tablets beyond secondary use.