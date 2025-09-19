Study finds clownfish shrink in response to rising ocean temperatures

Scientists explained that shrinking has mixed consequences at the population level. On one hand, smaller body sizes can help reduce mortality during marine heatwaves, potentially supporting population persistence. On the other, reduced size may lead to lower reproductive output, since reproductive capacity is linked to body size. The study also noted concerns that smaller fish could provide less protection or fewer nutrients to their host anemones, although current evidence suggests the number of fish, rather than their biomass, is more critical for this mutualistic relationship.

Clown anemonefish are considered an effective model for such research due to their well-studied life cycles and social hierarchies. The study focused on dominant breeding pairs, comprising the largest female and second-largest male within each group, to assess individual-level responses to heat stress.

Over the course of the study, fish were captured and measured at the beginning of each lunar month using underwater calipers, while temperature loggers recorded local heat conditions. Statistical models were applied to examine the relationship between heat exposure and size changes. Researchers observed not only single shrinking events but also multiple shrinking episodes in certain individuals. The findings highlight that reductions in body size, long recognized as a widespread ecological response to climate change in both terrestrial and aquatic systems, may also occur at the individual adult stage. This adds a new perspective to existing theories such as Bergmann’s rule, James’ rule, and the temperature-size rule, which link warming with smaller body sizes across species and populations. Researchers concluded that individual-level shrinking in adult fish could be a significant factor contributing to the declining sizes of marine fish observed globally. However, they also warned that shrinking may influence reproductive rates and survival, thereby impacting long-term population stability.