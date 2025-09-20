65th anniversary of Indus Waters Treaty: Engineering solution in the era of Cold War

On 19 September 2025, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) marked its 65th anniversary. India weaponised it for the first time by putting the treaty in abeyance following a terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam this year that killed 26 people. Established amid the tumult of Partition and a deep-seated mistrust vis-a-vis Pakistan, the IWT is often hailed as one of the most successful water treaties in the world, having survived multiple wars.

The Indus basin, culturally significant to the Indian identity for thousands of years, features an extensive network of rivers. They originate in the Himalayas and flow into the Arabian Sea, covering a journey of 3,218 km. The basin spans northwestern India and Pakistan, with approximately 13% of its total catchment area located in parts of Afghanistan and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

A new book, Trial by Water, revisits the treaty’s formation during a politically turbulent period and against the backdrop of the Cold War. Pakistan viewed the treaty through a strategic lens, often trying to internationalise the issue, whereas India, as the upper riparian state, regarded it primarily as a water agreement in its pursuit of elusive peace. The book documents the complexities and challenges that arose in negotiating the treaty amidst a fraught geopolitical landscape.

Pakistan approached the negotiations strategically, deploying nearly 160 lawyers and one engineer, while India sent only three top engineers to the first meeting in Washington, DC, at the World Bank’s invitation in 1953. Pakistan hired the American law firm Covington and Burling, whereas India relied on the expertise of German legal consultant F J Berber alongside its engineers Khosla, Nirajan Gulhati, and Balram Das.

Negotiations officially began on 6 May 1952 in Washington, DC, and concluded on 19 September 1960 in Karachi, where the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and General Ayub Khan of Pakistan signed the treaty. In defending the treaty in Parliament, Nehru remarked, “We purchased a settlement, if you like; we purchased peace to that extent and it is good for both countries.”

Experts consider the treaty a product of meticulous engineering solutions developed in an environment rife with mistrust and the scars of Partition.