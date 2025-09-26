Forests, the invisible pillars of our survival

This is not merely a conversation about conservation. It is a dialogue about life itself. Forests and wildlife are not separate from our lives — they are the invisible scaffolding that holds life, health, food, climate, and even innovation together.

A Question of Survival

“Why should we conserve wildlife?”— a question often met with casual agreement. Forests give us rain, clean air, and regulate climate — yes. But here’s a deeper question: Do forests bring rain, or does rain grow forests? It’s a beautiful puzzle, one that reflects the complex and reciprocal relationship between nature’s elements.

The Earth is over 4 billion years old. Life began around 3.5 billion years ago — not with humans, but with bacteria and unicellular organisms. Life evolved and persisted not because of dominance, but because of diversity. Diversity provides resilience, balance, and adaptability in nature. It is the web that binds nearly 10 million species, each playing a unique role.

Forests are not merely a collection of trees — they are living, breathing ecosystems. Every predator, prey, pollinator, decomposer, and scavenger participate in a vast interconnected system. This symphony of interdependence ensures that nothing is wasted and everything is renewed.

When we conserve wildlife, we are not saving a few animals. We are preserving the architecture of life itself.

Nature’s Unseen Laboratories

The next time you take a painkiller or an anti-cancer drug, pause and ask: Did this medicine begin in a forest?

You may be surprised. Quinine (anti-malarial) comes from the cinchona tree; Vincristine (for leukaemia) from the periwinkle plant, Taxol (cancer therapy) from the yew tree; Digoxin (heart failure) – from foxglove and Aspirin from willow bark

Over 25 per cent of modern medicines are derived from forest plants. Forests are nature’s oldest research centres, where “survival of the fittest” has played out for millennia. The traits we now harness — resistance, immunity, and biochemical precision — were perfected over millions of years. Protecting forests is not just about saving species; it is about safeguarding the intellectual property of nature.