Simone Biles | Gymnastics In 2021 at Tokyo, she withdrew. Three years later, the US gymnast was at her best as she her routines and nailed her landings to further her legacy as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Three gold and one silver from Paris doesn’t even begin to do justice to what she did. Then, in an act of true Olympic spirit, she bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after finishing second to the Brazilian in the floor.

(Photo | AP)