Institutions in Pakistan taking credit for Arshad Nadeem's Olympic success

KARACHI: Achieved in the backdrop of systemic failure and administrative apathy, only Arshad Nadeem knows about the struggles he faced and sacrifices he made on his way to winning a historic Olympic gold medal in Paris.

But back home in Pakistan, the ones who were supposed to provide him with way more than what he eventually got are busy taking credit for his landmark success.

The list includes the Pakistan Sports Board, the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry (sports), and the government.

The attempts to take credit come despite the fact that just a few months before the Paris Olympics, Nadeem had to request that he be provided with a new javelin as his old one had become worn out after years of use.

Compared to the other athletes who took part in the Paris Olympic javelin throw finals including Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra, Nadeem did not get to train under the best coaches or compete consistently in international events because of shortage of funds.