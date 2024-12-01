Cyclone Fengal floods Puducherry, wreaks havoc across North Tamil Nadu

Online Desk
The IMD issued red alert for several disctricts urging residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions as the state braced for impact.
As Cyclone Fengal approached the coastline, rainfall intensified and the moderate to heavy rainfall localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The cyclonic storm Fengal delivered Puducherry its heaviest rainfall in decades (490 mm) and unleashed record downpours in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district (504 mm).
Cyclone Fengal caused widespread flooding and power outages across Puducherry. Residential areas were inundated, with roads waterlogged and vehicles submerged. Many shops remained closed, and transport services were disrupted.
Experts had warned that a delayed rainfall could lead to heavier rainfall across Tamil Nadu, affecting North Coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry.
Chennai received over 18cm of rainfall in 24 hours from Friday evening to 5.30pm on Saturday.
Chennai airport closed down operations for seven hours from 12:30 pm on Saturday. With the uncertainty over landfall timings, operations were suspended till 4am on Sunday. 19 flights were diverted and 110 flight operations were cancelled.
The state government set up 2229 relief camps. Boats, equipments and NDRF and state teams were deployed wherever needed. Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts.