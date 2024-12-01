Cyclone Fengal: 500 mm 'historic' rains hammer Puducherry, TN's Villupuram

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm 'Fengal', which made landfall on Saturday night, delivered historic rains over Villupuram and Puducherry, where it made landfall post Saturday midnight.

Automatic weather stations in Mailam (Villupuram) and Puducherry have recorded 504 mm and 490 mm of rainfall respectively till 7.15 am on Sunday. This is higher than the 494 mm rainfall Chennai had received in the 2015 delgue that crippled the city.

The threat of heavy rains continues to loom over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry on Sunday.

As per the latest update received from the met office, the storm over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remained stationary for past six hours and lay centered over the same region close to Puducherry about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai.

"It is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 6 hours. The system is being continuously monitored," S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

‘Fengal’ made landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry on Saturday night, bringing very heavy rain to districts along the north Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai.

Chennai received over 18cm of rainfall in 24 hours from Friday evening to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The RMC said the spiral bands associated with the cyclone had touched land at 6.30 pm and would cross the coast over the next 3 to 4 hours, with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting up to 90kmph. The storm was continuously monitored by the doppler weather radar at Chennai.