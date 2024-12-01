Cyclone Fengal: Residents recount ordeal as unrelenting rains submerge Puducherry, Villupuram

Several parked cars were found submerged in flood waters while residents were scrambling to move to higher ground and salvage their belongings. With its electricity infrastructure impacted and to prevent electrocution, power has been cut since Saturday in several parts.

Home Minister A Namassivayam visited the electricity substation in Venkata Nagar to discuss with officials the restoration of power supply following the recent heavy rains.

S Kugan, a resident of Venkata Nagar, shared his experience: "Usually, rainwater stagnates to a height of one or two feet on our area. However, during the rain on Saturday night, water levels rose to nearly five feet, completely submerging many cars in our area."

Another resident, E Mohan from Sithankudi, described the ordeal: "The Uppanar Canal overflowed, flooding our area. We couldn't stay inside our homes or leave safely since Saturday night. We spent the entire night in fear. The Puducherry government must urgently take action to either complete the works in the canal or demolish it entirely, instead of leaving it unfinished."

Villupuram has also been taking a beating since Saturday, with Mylam in Villupuram recording around 51 Cms of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday. Low lying areas and arterial roads were flooded while power has been shut down for the last 14 hours.

Due to the heavy rains and water inflow in Kalvarayan range, Chinnasalem taluk in Kallakurichi, 800 cubic feet of water was discharged from the Gomukhi Dam as surplus water, according to WRD officials in Kallakurichi.