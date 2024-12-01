Cyclone Fengal: Four die in rain-related electrocutions in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four people were electrocuted on Saturday. In the first case, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was electrocuted after he accidentally came in contact with a live cable at Muthialpet in North Chennai on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Chandan. His body was found floating in the flood water outside an ATM centre.

According to the police, Chandan worked at a shop in Parrys and lived in a dormitory given to workers nearby. On Saturday morning, he had gone to the ATM to withdraw cash. He allegedly slipped and touched an iron pole that had power leaking into it.

In Velachery, Shakthivel, 45, died after a snapped electricity cable fell on him. Police said that he was a conservancy worker. The accident occurred on Saturday at Vijaya Nagar when he was walking on the road.

In another incident, the victim, Isaivanan (25), a resident of Kolathur, was working as a motor pump operator to remove water from the Ganesapuram subway in Vyasarpadi. Police said Isaivanan, who went to turn on the motor pump, got electrocuted after he came into contact with a snapped live cable. He was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Vyasarpadi police have registered a case.

The fourth electrocution death was of Phulaveshwar (20), a migrant worker from Odisha. He died after he switched on the motor at the construction site at Vanagaram where he was working. Muthialpet police have registered a case.