Migrant worker electrocuted in North Chennai outside ATM, body floats in stagnant flood waters

CHENNAI: A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a snapped live cable at Muthialpet in North Chennai on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Chandan. His body was found floating in the flood water outside the ATM. Onlookers tried to poke his body with a wooden stick and later raised an alarm.

According to cops, Chandan worked at a shop in Parrys and lived in a dormitory given to all workers nearby. On Saturday morning, he had gone to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash, he slipped near the ATM door and touched an iron pole next to an electric post that was leaking power.

Because of the impact, he was thrown onto the road.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead. Cops attached to the Muthialpet police station have registered a case and are investigating.