UPDATES | Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains lash TN, Puducherry; 'delayed' landfall may intensify showers in Chennai

CM reviews situation, state braces for impact

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre with top officials and later told reporters that all precautionary measures have already been taken and camps have been set up for people of vulnerable areas and food was also being distributed to them. Also, the Chief Minister inspected a pumping station.

The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people to stay indoors and declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and IT companies were requested to allow employees to work from home.

Public transport has been suspended on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road here, which is close to the shoreline, till Saturday afternoon. An official release said: "Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority urges the general public to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks and attending recreational events. The general public are requested to cooperate fully with the disaster prevention measures taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu."

Construction companies were asked to take precautionary measures to ensure that equipment and machinery does not fall down.

Similarly, those who had erected advertisement hoardings must ensure that these were swept away.

Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned to the shore and 2,229 relief camps were ready for use if needed, the state government said. As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai.

Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities said 22,000 personnel including engineers, officials and sanitary workers were on the job and a total of 1,686 motor pumps of various capacities including 25-hp and 100-hp were in use. As many as 484 tractor-mounted heavy-duty pumps and 137 pumps of 100-hp capacity have been deployed.

The GCC said work was on in a 'war footing' to clear waterlogging in 134 spots and out of the 9 trees that fell, 5 have been cleared.

Reservoirs that cater to the city's drinking water needs such as Chembarambakkam and Poondi received copious inflow. Chembarambakkam reservoir is at 62 per cent of the storage level.

Many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their cars on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover. Residents of similar vulnerable areas too parked their vehicles in safe areas.

Roads were largely deserted and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel, deployed in vulnerable places performed rain-related relief/rescue tasks.

State-run transport corporations operated skeleton services in Chennai and nearby areas.

Railway officials said EMU train services in all suburban sections in Chennai division will operate with reduced frequency until further notice. An official said that by and large, train (including express/superfast) services have not been affected, though there was some delay.

Chennai Metro Rail said its services were operational without any glitches and informed public of parking areas in specific stations that were prone to inundation.

Airport authorities declared suspension of all operations till 7 pm starting from 12.30 pm. Departure and arrival schedule of both domestic and international flights were affected.

Some of the flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Tiruchirappalli and at least 18 flights were cancelled and 12 other flights were delayed.

Chennai airport authorities said IndiGo Airlines has temporarily suspended flight operations, which will resume once the weather improves.

As the sea was pretty rough, police put up barricades blocking access to noted beaches including the Marina and Mamallapuram.