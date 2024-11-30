Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin reviews relief works, preparatory arrangements in place

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected reviewed the relief works underway and the preparatory arrangements in place to tackle the heavy rainfall being brought by cyclone Fengal in Chennai and nearby districts.

The situation is being monitored continuously, he told reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre here.

On directions from the CM, a total of 18 teams of SDRF have been deputed to Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram.

In Chennai, three teams have been stationed.

At the State Emergency Operations Centre in Ezhilagam, the Chief Minister interacted with the Collectors of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu through video conference and enquired about the prevailing situation and the arrangements in place.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran, Revenue Secretary C Amutha, and Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni were present. During the meeting, CM also enquired about the functioning of relief camps, and food being provided to the people given shelter in the camps. etc.

Talking to reporters, CM said that since heavy rain is expected on Saturday night too, the collectors have been directed to carry out full-fledged relief activities. The ministers who are in charge of districts are coordinating with the respective district collectors in carrying out relief and rescue operations, he said.

The CM also interacted with the people given shelter in relief camps in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, through video conference and enquired whether their requirements were fulfilled by the officials.

Meanwhile, the State government requested the people not to go out of their residences unnecessarily as there was heavy rain with speedy winds. During the inspection of CM, Ministers KN Nehru, and KKSSR Ramachandran were present.