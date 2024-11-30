Cyclone Fengal: Delay in landfall likely to dump more rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal, currently about 110 km from Chennai, has been steadily advancing towards the Tamil Nadu coast, with weather models suggesting its landfall between Marakkanam and Mahabalipuram late tonight or in the early hours of December 1.

However, the official forecast from the met office maintains that the landfall would occur today evening.

The cyclone’s slow movement and slight northward skew have triggered prolonged and intensified rainfall over the region, especially in Chennai and its surrounding areas. Experts warn that a delay in landfall may result in heavier rains across Tamil Nadu, significantly impacting North Coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry.

Since last night, areas in and around Chennai have recorded rainfall in excess of 150 mm, and the downpour is expected to intensify in the next several hours as dense cloud bands associated with the cyclone continue to move inland. The slow-moving nature of Cyclone Fengal means the rainbands are lingering over the region for a longer duration, increasing the potential for flooding, particularly in urban and low-lying areas. Chennai and its neighboring districts, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, are forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas possibly seeing extremely heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts, urging residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions. The cyclone’s sustained interaction with the coastline has already led to widespread rain, and further intensification is expected as it edges closer to landfall. Rainfall is likely to continue even after the cyclone crosses the coast, spreading further inland.

While the cyclone’s winds are not expected to pose a significant threat, gusty conditions with speeds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h are anticipated along coastal areas. These winds will accompany the heavy rainfall, potentially causing minor structural damage and uprooting of trees in exposed regions. Post-landfall, interior districts are expected to experience gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall, further extending the weather’s impact.

Real-time tracking suggests that the northward drift of the cyclone could push the landfall slightly closer to Mahabalipuram than initially predicted near Puducherry. This shift has heightened the risk of more concentrated rainfall in areas between Pondicherry and Sriharikota. Authorities have been monitoring the situation closely.