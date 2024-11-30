Cyclone Fengal: Red alert may continue for North Tamil Nadu post-landfall, says IMD

CHENNAI: Red alert may continue in North Tamil Nadu including Chennai and neighbouring districts, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts after cyclone Fengal’s landfall, according to the IMD’s latest update.

The cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at about 120 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 110 km southeast of Chennai, 200 km north-northeast of Nagappattinam and 420 km north of Trincomalee.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the evening of 30th November.

The system is being continuously monitored, said the IMD.