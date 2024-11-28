Weather system weakens, but red alert still issued for Chennai on Nov 30

CHENNAI: The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained stationary about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. The depression, which lay about 300 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 400 km southeast of Puducherry, and 480 km southeast of Chennai, may become a cyclonic storm tonight or early tomorrow morning but would weaken as a deep depression while crossing the coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30, S Balachandran, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, said. The rainfall activity will start over Chennai and neighboring districts from Friday morning, gradually increase and peak on Saturday.

“There are many factors responsible for the cyclone to become weak. The wind speed is higher in the shear region but lower near the core. There is a marginal chance for the deep depression to develop into a cyclone,” Balachandran said. The weakened system would not allow the formation of clouds and reduce the chances of cyclone formation, he said.

The meteorological centre has issued a red alert for several coastal districts on November 29 and 30. The Met office has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Friday as scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is forecasted. A red alert has been issued for Saturday for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.