Slow-moving deep depression in Bay of Bengal keeps Tamil Nadu waiting

CHENNAI: The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.

There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November.