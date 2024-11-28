Slow-moving deep depression in Bay of Bengal keeps Tamil Nadu waiting

CHENNAI: The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 310 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 410 km southeast of Puducherry and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai.
It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.
There is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November.
A continuous watch is being maintained for the movement and intensification of the system, met officials said.
In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Nagapattinam received the highest rainfall of 6 cm.