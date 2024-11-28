Puducherry ramps up preparedness ahead of IMD's heavy rain forecast

PUDUCHERRY: With the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rain forecast for Puducherry, the UT government has ramped up its preparedness to mitigate the impact, including uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supplies, evacuating residents from low-lying areas, and setting up relief camps.
Puducherry experienced 7.69 cm of rainfall Karaikal received 9.6 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
After visiting several areas in the UT to assess the situation, Chief Minister N Rangasamy convened an emergency meeting with Public Works Minister Lakshminarayanan, Collector A Kulothungan, and officials from disaster management, fire, revenue, and public works departments.
Addressing the press, the Chief Minister said that despite continuous rains disrupting daily life, the government is fully prepared to face the storm and ensure minimal disruption.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed, and assistance centres have been established to manage emergencies, he said. Relief camps have been set up and steps have been taken to drain the rain water to prevent inundation. Sixty motor pumps and machinery are on standby to drain floodwater in residential areas, the CM said.
Residents in vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas will be relocated to relief camps equipped with food and basic facilities. Public access to beaches and coastal areas is prohibited due to high waves exceeding 10 feet. Police are enforcing restrictions and redirecting tourists. Fishermen have been barred from venturing into the sea, Rangasamy added.
The CM said fishermen are prohibited from carrying tourists into the sea, adding that an uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water will be arranged. The government has allocated funds from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund to address immediate needs, and it plans to approach the central government for additional support if necessary.
The Chief Minister also inspected the coastal security measures and reviewed preparations. While emphasising tourist safety, he encouraged visitors to enjoy responsibly. The eroding coastline is being protected with rocks. He said that plans to construct groynes to prevent beach erosion are subject to clearance by technical experts.
Schools and Colleges Closed in Puducherry, Karaikal
Home and Education Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam has declared a holiday for all government, government-aided, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday, (November 28), due to heavy rains.
In response to the rainfall-induced waterlogging, Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, along with MLAs Kalyana Sundaram and Prakash Kumar, Collector A Kulothungan, and officials from the public works, electricity, and revenue departments, inspected coastal and waterlogged areas. The inspection covered Kurichikuppam, Vaithikuppam, Solai Nagar, Kalapet, and Kanaganasetikulam, where they met affected residents.
The minister directed officials to repair damaged areas immediately. He also instructed the Collector and other officials to relocate people from low-lying and coastal areas to relief camps.