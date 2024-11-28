Puducherry ramps up preparedness ahead of IMD's heavy rain forecast

PUDUCHERRY: With the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rain forecast for Puducherry, the UT government has ramped up its preparedness to mitigate the impact, including uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supplies, evacuating residents from low-lying areas, and setting up relief camps.

Puducherry experienced 7.69 cm of rainfall Karaikal received 9.6 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

After visiting several areas in the UT to assess the situation, Chief Minister N Rangasamy convened an emergency meeting with Public Works Minister Lakshminarayanan, Collector A Kulothungan, and officials from disaster management, fire, revenue, and public works departments.

Addressing the press, the Chief Minister said that despite continuous rains disrupting daily life, the government is fully prepared to face the storm and ensure minimal disruption.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed, and assistance centres have been established to manage emergencies, he said. Relief camps have been set up and steps have been taken to drain the rain water to prevent inundation. Sixty motor pumps and machinery are on standby to drain floodwater in residential areas, the CM said.