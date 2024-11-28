Rain lashes Tamil Nadu's coastal districts, 1,200 residents moved to safety

NAGAPATTINAM: With heavy rain lashing the region for the second consecutive day, over 1,200 residing in low-lying and vulnerable areas in the coastal delta districts were shifted to shelters and temporary relief camps on Wednesday.

In Nagapattinam, 1,032 people from 371 families were accommodated across 12 camps in the district. While several people were shifted as a precautionary measure, others were moved to safety following flooding in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

According to the district administration, around 110 people from 45 families residing in Suriya Nagar in Nagapattinam were moved to the municipality middle school.

A total of 231 people from 67 families in Periyanariyakadu were shifted to the panchayat union primary school, 180 people from 72 families in Papakovil moved to a camp and 120 people from 40 families in Paranginalur were accommodated in a private hall.