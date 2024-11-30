Cyclone Fengal: 134 locations waterlogged in Chennai, 7 subways closed as heavy rains lash city

CHENNAI: The city corporation is in the process of clearing water logging from 134 locations in the city after rains brought on by cyclone Fengal. It has so far cleared 8 locations and is in the process of dewatering the other places, the city corporation said.

There have also been nine tree falls so far, the civic body said. The corporation has opened up relief centres in 329 places which have been equipped with food and drinking water.

The corporation has set up its pumps to dewater low-lying areas and is expected to coordinate relief wherever needed with the help of volunteers. So far, 18500 volunteers have registered with the corporation to coordinate rescue and relief and they are on stand by, the civic body said.

In the monsoon season, from October 15 to November 30, the civic body’s toll-free 1913 helpline has received 47,873 complaints of which 39, 619 complaints have been attended to, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said that as of 10 am, six subways in the city were closed due to water logging on account of heavy rains. These were Gengu Reddy, Rangarajapuram, Palavanthangal, RBI, Ajax Subway, Perambur and Sundaram point subways.