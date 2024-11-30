UPDATES | Cyclone Fengal: Landfall between North TN, Puducherry today; Chennai, six districts on red alert

The cyclonic storm 'Fengal' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall later today between North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, with wind speed upto 90 kmph.
Fengal moved north northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and lay centered at about 150 km east of Puducherry and 140 kms southeast of Chennai, according to the IMD's latest update.
The cyclone's main rain bands have brought rain to the city from around 3:30 am on Saturday and has persisted since then in varying intensities.
As of 8:30 am, the IMD expects the cyclone to move westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 lmph during the evening of November 30.
From Saturday morning, the city received spells of moderate to intense rainfall which are expected to continue through the day, possibly resulting in localised water logging in low lying regions.
So far, the northern parts of the city are seeing heavier spells with Kathivakkam recording around 12 cm, the highest, as per GCC data. Basin Bridge, Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Sholinganallur and Ponneri recorded about 8-9.4 cms of rainfall. Chennai, on average has recorded around 6.7 cms of rain as of 8:30 am on Saturday.
A red alert remains in effect for seven districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy rain at a few locations.
An orange alert has been issued for isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and the Karaikal area.
As the cyclonic storm moves slowly, weather bloggers expect the heaviest rains to fall between Marakkanam to Pulicat.
Weather watchers said that the cyclone shifted more northward than westward overnight, potentially predicting its landfall closer to Mahabalipuram instead of Pondicherry.
The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people to stay indoors and declared November 30 a holiday for educational institutions and IT companies were requested to allow employees to work from home.
Public transport has been suspended on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road here, which is close to the shoreline, till Saturday afternoon.
An official release said: "Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority urges the general public to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks and attending recreational events. The general public are requested to cooperate fully with the disaster prevention measures taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu."
Also, construction companies were asked to take precautionary measures to ensure that equipment, machinery does not fall down.
Similarly, those who had erected advertisement hoardings must ensure that these were swept away.
Further, it said: "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the afternoon 30th November."
On December 1, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, and on December 2 and 3, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the state.
Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned to the shore and 2,229 relief camps were ready for use if needed, the state government said.
As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.
Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai.
Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts.
Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur and the delta districts including Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Tiruvarur witnessed light to moderate rainfall and a few places recorded heavy showers.