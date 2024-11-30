UPDATES | Cyclone Fengal: Landfall between North TN, Puducherry today; Chennai, six districts on red alert

The cyclonic storm 'Fengal' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall later today between North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, with wind speed upto 90 kmph.

Fengal moved north northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and lay centered at about 150 km east of Puducherry and 140 kms southeast of Chennai, according to the IMD's latest update.

The cyclone's main rain bands have brought rain to the city from around 3:30 am on Saturday and has persisted since then in varying intensities.

As of 8:30 am, the IMD expects the cyclone to move westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 lmph during the evening of November 30.