Cyclone Fengal: Chennai airport shuts down for 16 hours, to resume operations at 4 am on December 1

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport closed down its operations for 16 hours due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal which struck the city resulting in strong winds and heavy rains.

Initially, the bad weather resulted in crippling flight operations forcing Chennai Airport to close down operations for seven hours starting from 12.30 pm after Chennai Airport held a stockholder Airlines meeting post 11 am weather bulletin.

However, with the uncertainty over the timing of the landfall and prediction of strong gusts of wind along with moderate rains, the decision to further suspend operations till 4 am was taken, sources said.

Initially, the operations was smooth till 8 am but with crosswinds and heavy rains, 19 flights were diverted to Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Bengaluru Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Calicut Airport, Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport and Kolkata Airport. The diversions and difficulty in operating the flights resulted in Indigo taking a decision to suspend operations at 10 am.