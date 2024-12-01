Cyclone Fengal: 500 mm 'historic' rains hammer Puducherry, TN's Villupuram; UT struggles with flooding

Puducherry paralysed, rescue ops underway

‘Fengal’ made landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry on Saturday night, bringing very heavy rain to districts along the north Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai.

The cyclone triggered heavy rainfall leading to inundation of all residential areas on the outskirts of Puducherry's boulevard limits. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm. Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.

All shops and business establishments remained closed.

Main thoroughfares and arterial roads were waterlogged disrupting daily life. Farmlands with standing crops bore the brunt of the heavy rain.

Many housing colonies were waterlogged and residents could not step out of the dwellings for hours together. Two-wheelers and cars parked on roads partially submerged in rainwater that entered several houses here.

The government set up relief centers to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas.

Senior citizens opined that such fury of nature was witnessed over three decades ago in the union territory.

Transport services were hit and voluntary organisations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 volunteered to supplement the efforts of the government to supply food packets to people staying in relief camps.

Officials said rescue operations are underway in multiple affected areas and hundreds of residents were evacuated from flood-hit areas. The operations have been conducted efficiently with the coordinated efforts of the local administration, police forces, Army and specialized rescue teams.