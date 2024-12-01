Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging, residents struggle with inadequate relief in northern Chennai

CHENNAI: The heavy rains across Chennai on Saturday, with an average of 11 cm of rain recorded, left several northern areas in the city severely waterlogged. Residents of Pulianthope, Patalam, Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, Kolathur, and Korattur dealt with inundated streets, power outages, and water seepage into their homes.

While the Greater Chennai Corporation had set up relief centres as a precautionary measure against flooding, a few of them lacked sufficient provisions such as blankets, drinking water, and food. Residents waded through knee-deep water to salvage belongings and seek help.

In Pulianthope, known to be vulnerable to water stagnation, heavy inundation once again became a grim reality. Many residents were seen navigating through stagnant water in search of essential provisions or heading to relatives’ homes for shelter.

S Nandhini (34), a resident of Guruswamy Nagar in Pulianthope, said, “I have been living here for 34 years, but relocating to our relative’s homes, leaving behind our own house without food and water during the rains, has never changed.”

Pulianthope and Pattalam neighbourhoods were among the most severely affected, with streets turning into rivers and homes submerged.

Standing amid the rainwater that had flooded her home, Jasmin Mary (34) said, “The sewage mixed water entered our home early this morning. I have three kids, and I’ve been suffering from a fever since last night. We don’t even know where the relief centres are and so far, no boats or food supplies have been provided.”

The lack of awareness on relief centres and immediate rescue has left residents in these areas struggling to cope with the crisis.