Heavy rains inundate south Chennai, residents face flooding, sewage overflow, poor drainage issues

CHENNAI: Consistent rainfall since Friday night inundated several parts of Chennai South. Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar and AGS Colony in Velachery and Sadhasivam Nagar and Ram Nagar South in Madipakkam were among the worst-affected areas.

Several streets in AGS Colony in Velachery remained under knee-deep water following heavy rains. “During Cyclone Michaung, water entered the ground-floor houses. Now, it has reached our parking area. We hope the rains will stop soon,” said a resident of AGS Colony. Residents said that while there was reduced water stagnation during brief rain spells earlier this year, even slightly heavier rainfall still leads to knee-deep water stagnation affecting their daily life.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Residents Welfare Association, said, “The corporation has set up motors to pump out water. The water level is receding as it has not rained much post-noon. However, the water level is receding slowly, hindered by the overflowing of Veerangal Odai since this morning.”

Almost all streets in Ram Nagar, Velachery, faced water stagnation, with vehicles struggling to navigate the flooded roads. Residents reported that water had entered homes in Murugu Nagar in Velachery and urged the corporation to pump it out immediately. The Madipakkam Main Road was waterlogged, causing significant inconvenience to motorists.