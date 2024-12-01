Heavy rains inundate south Chennai, residents face flooding, sewage overflow, poor drainage issues

CHENNAI: Consistent rainfall since Friday night inundated several parts of Chennai South. Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar and AGS Colony in Velachery and Sadhasivam Nagar and Ram Nagar South in Madipakkam were among the worst-affected areas.
Several streets in AGS Colony in Velachery remained under knee-deep water following heavy rains. “During Cyclone Michaung, water entered the ground-floor houses. Now, it has reached our parking area. We hope the rains will stop soon,” said a resident of AGS Colony. Residents said that while there was reduced water stagnation during brief rain spells earlier this year, even slightly heavier rainfall still leads to knee-deep water stagnation affecting their daily life.
Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Residents Welfare Association, said, “The corporation has set up motors to pump out water. The water level is receding as it has not rained much post-noon. However, the water level is receding slowly, hindered by the overflowing of Veerangal Odai since this morning.”
Almost all streets in Ram Nagar, Velachery, faced water stagnation, with vehicles struggling to navigate the flooded roads. Residents reported that water had entered homes in Murugu Nagar in Velachery and urged the corporation to pump it out immediately. The Madipakkam Main Road was waterlogged, causing significant inconvenience to motorists.
In Ram Nagar South in Madipakkam, residents said that the persistent water stagnation is due to incomplete and poorly executed stormwater drain construction.
“In many places, the drains are designed in such a way that water has to flow from low-lying areas to streets that are on a higher level, which is impractical. We raised concerns with our councillor and corporation officials during construction, but they dismissed us and proceeded with the work,” a resident said.
Another resident said that every year floods also cause financial stress to them. “My two-wheeler was submerged, and water entered the house, damaging our belongings. While the house owner reduced the rent by Rs 2,000, we spent several thousands more on repairs. Now, we fear it’s going to happen again if the rains don’t stop,” said S Swaminathan, a resident of Madipakkam. Many roads in Perungudi and Alandur were also flooded.
Sewage overflowed in front of the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre at Vasudeva Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur. Ashwin R, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, said that the area is stinking badly.
“The dumping of food wastage from the wedding hall has clogged the whole sewerage system. The local sewerage system seems inadequate considering the waste load disposed of by the convention centre. In the December 2023 rains also, this area witnessed waterlogging and sewerage overflow,” he said. However, he added that the metro water staff have reached the spot to clean it.
Suburban areas such as Tambaram faced similar situations.