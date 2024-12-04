Meet the Indians and Indian-Americans on BBC's 100 Inspiring Women of 2024

Online Desk
Aruna Roy, a former civil servant, co-founded the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan to fight for transparency and fair wages in rural communities. Her advocacy led to a 2005 law empowering citizens to hold the government accountable. She has received several awards, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, for her people-led initiatives.
Vinesh Phogat, a three-time Olympian and India's first female to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified due to weight issues. After retiring, she entered politics and became an advocate for gender equality in sports. Phogat also led a protest against WFI chief accused of sexual harassment
Pooja Sharma has been recognised in the Culture and Education category for performing the last rites of over 4,000 unclaimed bodies in Delhi. Her journey began after performing her brother’s funeral when no one came to help, following his tragic death.
Sunita Williams, an Indian-American is a retired Navy helicopter pilot, former record-holder for spacewalks, and the first person to run a marathon in space. She began an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June 2024, but due to technical issues, her stay on the ISS has been extended to eight months, with her return scheduled for February 2025.
Sneha Revanur, a 20-year-old AI expert and founder of Encode Justice, is leading a global youth movement advocating for safe and equitable AI. With over 1,300 members across 30 countries, she has earned recognition, including being named the youngest person on TIME's inaugural list of the 100 most influential voices in AI.