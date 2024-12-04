Aruna Roy, Vinesh Phogat, and Pooja Sharma among BBC's 100 most inspiring women of 2024

Three prominent Indians—social activist Aruna Roy, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, and funerary rites pioneer Pooja Sharma—have made it to the prestigious BBC list of 100 Most Influential and Inspiring Women for 2024. Their inclusion in the list highlights their remarkable contributions across various fields.

Aruna Roy has long been a trailblazer in social justice and rural development, with her impactful advocacy for transparency and accountability in government processes. Vinesh Phogat, a former wrestler who has transitioned into politics, has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and has also fought for better policies in sports. Pooja Sharma, who has pioneered a new approach to funerary rites, has been redefining societal norms and practices surrounding death and mourning.

These women join an illustrious group that includes international figures like astronaut Sunita Williams, Hollywood star Sharon Stone, Nobel Peace laureate Nadia Murad, and climate activist Adenike Oladosu, further solidifying the global recognition of women breaking barriers across different spheres.