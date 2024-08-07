Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat's tryst with history was snatched away from her in the most heartbreaking of circumstances. During the mandatory weigh-in on Wednesday morning, Phogat, who was scheduled to fight in the gold medal bout in the 50kg category, was 100g overweight.

Yeah, we read about it. But 100g seems to be a bit harsh, right?

Well, it depends on which way you look at it. But the rules are the rules.

From a broader perspective, all combat sports (taekwondo, boxing, wrestling, judo, and karate, to name a few) are divided based on weight class. This is to ensure that athletes are evenly matched up.

And weight-cutting is a common practice in combat sports where athletes rapidly lose weight before a weigh-in to qualify for a lower-weight class. This process often involves dehydration techniques, fasting or reducing food and water intake, and intense exercise to shed water weight.

Although it can provide a competitive advantage, weight-cutting poses significant health risks, including dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and decreased performance.

For example, in women's wrestling, the weight classes are categorised as 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, and 76 kg.

And Phogat was competing in the 50 kg category, meaning she could not exceed 50 kg at the time of her weigh-in. It doesn't matter if her weight was 50.1 or 60.1, she will be disqualified for not making the weight.

Notably, United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for amateur wrestling, allows a 2kg tolerance for other tournaments, but that doesn't apply at the Olympics.

Competitions like the World Cup and various international tournaments (excluding UWW Ranking Events) allow a 2kg weight tolerance, according to UWW's regulations.

Why was she allowed to fight on the first day then?

Wrestling events are spread over two days. So, there are two weigh-ins, one on each day. Phogat was below the threshold on Tuesday morning, on the first day of her events. But United World Wrestling (UWW) rules state that all wrestlers involved in the second day of action will have to have a second weigh-in on day two. These rules were well known beforehand.

Why strip her of silver, then? It's not like she was outside 50kg on Tuesday?

UWW rules are clear. A wrestler will have to be within the threshold during both weigh-ins. Otherwise, they will be disqualified and finish last.

What happened at her second weigh-in on Wednesday morning?

Here's a rough sequence of events after her last bout on Tuesday.

After taking on board some fluids and food, Vinesh had put on close to 2.7kg (it's okay to be above your weight after the weigh-in finishes). And throughout the night, Phogat and the support staff (coach, the contingent's Chief Medical Officer, and others) tried various ways to bring down her body weight.

She skipped, ran, did cycling, and also used the athletes village's gym to cut weight (it's a routine wrestlers are fairly familiar with), apart from using the sauna as well as sparring. At roughly 5.30 AM, with about two hours to go for her weigh-in, she was about 500g above the threshold.

As she hadn't consumed any water, her body had stopped sweating. After this, the contingent became increasingly desperate, and they even resorted to cutting her hair. At the weigh-in, a narrow 15-minute window, she was found to be 100g over (in that window, she could have given weight multiple times as there is no limit).