'Mat-amorphosis': Vinesh Phogat storms into Olympic final, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to do so

Vinesh is always considered a fighter, one who has perfected the art of comeback.

She had to be stretchered off the Rio Games mat after hurting her knee. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sidelined her for a while. She sauntered back into competitions and won the world championship bronze in 2019 and then again in 2022. But all in her pet 53kg.

Now, after the protests last year, she is back living her Olympic dream. She has an Asian Games gold too. The only medal missing was at the Olympics.

Susaki is a 50-kg legend. Her stats at the Olympics speak of it. She was the overwhelming favourite. Susaki has been a world champion from U17. She simply did not lose.

Vinesh’s strategy was to defend until the final few seconds. Call it overconfidence or complacent, Susaki made a mistake. When Vinesh attacked, she did not know how to defend. She was low, and Vinesh grabbed her chance, and she won't let this go. The takedown was enough to give her two points and a victory. One point was added after Susaki unsuccessfully challenged it.

The 2022 worlds bronze medallist then beat Oksana Livach of Ukraine 7-5 before registering a 5-0 win over Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba in the semifinal. Vinesh needed these wins. She led the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A section of the masses ridiculed and humiliated her as well.

Earlier, the strategy was simple. Patience turned into a virtue.

All of five and a half minutes in the first bout, Vinesh was looking like Susaki’s understudy. She was docked points for passivity. In the context of the final standing, that did not matter. Keep distance, keep defending and when the time comes, go for the kill.

With 15 seconds left, she charged towards her, a counter-attack as she needed the points. It stunned Susaki. Probably due to so many wins, defence seemed not to be her potent weapon. A takedown by Vinesh left her sobbing.

When the draw was released, talks revolved around repechage. How Vinesh’s draw would help her secure bronze.

Susaki was apologetic about her loss. “This Olympics wasn't just about me,” she said, sounding broken. “Many people came here to watch me—my family, people from my company, my friends. I can only apologise to them. I can't believe that it has all ended here.”

About 10 km away Neeraj Chopra acknowledged the enormity of the occasion. “This is a big win for her, especially after what she has gone through in the past,” he said.

“Hope she wins a medal.”

The Indian camp was downcast after Lakshya Sen’s loss yesterday. Nisha’s injury during her bout after leading 8-1 in the quarterfinals added to the woes of the wrestling team.

National coach Virender Singh Dahiya spoke as much. Hungarian coach Woller Akos takes care of Vinesh. Dahiya spoke to the coach on Monday night. The strategy was in place. Dahiya said that Vinesh never believed that she would lose the bout.

“She played passive in the first five minutes and then started attacking in the final minute,” he said, adding that Vinesh used her experience to turn the tables on Susaki.

According to Dahiya, the win has lifted the morale of the team. “We were distraught on Monday night after Nisha’s injury; now we have hope,” he said. “If everything goes alright, then we will win a big medal.”

In the larger context of the Games, Vinesh's exploits will give confidence to those whose events haven't started yet.

As of now, apart from shooting, others have been a big disappointment. Like the 2020 Olympics, the last few days could turn India’s fortunes around and lift the medals tally beyond Tokyo’s seven.