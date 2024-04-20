From being dragged on Delhi road to Paris Olympics, Vinesh on a roll

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat has seen it all in the past 15 months. From being one of the most decorated women wrestlers of the country to being dragged on the roads in the national capital. The two-time World Championships bronze medallist had even returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards in protest. On Saturday, she secured India's first Olympic berth at the Asian Olympic Games qualifying event in Bishkek in 50kg, a weight category she had to compete in after Antim Panghal secured the 53kg quota.

Vinesh was joined by Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Reetika (76 kg) later. With this, India have four berths in the women's section while no male wrestler has qualified as yet.

The focus, however, was on Vinesh this time. The decorated wrestler endured a lot during the last 15 months or so. Given a direct entry for the Asian Games last year, she opted out due to a knee injury and underwent a surgery soon thereafter. She gained weight (almost 10 kg) but didn't give up on her dream of representing India at the Olympics.