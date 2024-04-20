From being dragged on Delhi road to Paris Olympics, Vinesh on a roll

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat has seen it all in the past 15 months. From being one of the most decorated women wrestlers of the country to being dragged on the roads in the national capital. The two-time World Championships bronze medallist had even returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards in protest. On Saturday, she secured India's first Olympic berth at the Asian Olympic Games qualifying event in Bishkek in 50kg, a weight category she had to compete in after Antim Panghal secured the 53kg quota.
Vinesh was joined by Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Reetika (76 kg) later. With this, India have four berths in the women's section while no male wrestler has qualified as yet.
The focus, however, was on Vinesh this time. The decorated wrestler endured a lot during the last 15 months or so. Given a direct entry for the Asian Games last year, she opted out due to a knee injury and underwent a surgery soon thereafter. She gained weight (almost 10 kg) but didn't give up on her dream of representing India at the Olympics.
She was leading the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and continued it even while attempting a comeback on the mat. In her bid to return to the national fold, she even competed in two weight categories (50kg, 53kg) winning the first and finishing third in the second during the selection trials held to pick the team for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.
A day before her bout in the qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Vinesh was seen vomiting while training on Friday. After all, reducing almost 10 kg and maintaining it is not a joke. Hence when she took the mat on Saturday, all eyes were on her. And all of them were left awed as the two-time Olympian got the better of her opponents one-by-one to make it to the final of the 50kg and also securing a quota for the country in the Paris Olympic Games.
Her bouts were comprehensive wins, including in the semifinals. First she got the better of Korean Miran Cheon in a one minute 39 seconds takedown followed by a 69 seconds contest against Cambodia's Smanang Dit. Against young Kazakh wrestler Laura Ganikyzy she managed a 10-0 win.