With father by her side, wrestler Anshu overcomes fake video controversy to win Olympic quota

CHENNAI: Anshu Malik was in the eye of a storm when a fake vulgar video started circulating in September last year. The former World Championships silver medallist instantly became a soft target as she was flooded with filthy comments from all quarters. She along with compatriots Vinesh Phogat (50kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) secured quotas for the country during the Asian Olympic Games qualifiers at Bishkek on Saturday.
For Vinesh, it was her first international after more than a year during which she had a surgery and had to shed close to 10kg to be eligible to participate in the 50kg category. That after leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Yet she managed to come out triumphant on Saturday. But for Anshu, it was a different story of overcoming challenges.
Dharamvir Malik, Anshu's father, has seen enough adversities but the fake video controversy broke him down completely. A wrestler himself, Dharamvir decided to put on a brave face, especially in front of his daughter, to make sure she comes out of the controversy as early as possible with the Paris Olympics hurrying near.
All those efforts put in by him and Anshu paid rich dividends on Saturday as the latter earned an Olympic quota by storming into the 57kg final of the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Bishkek.
"I was inconsolable once that video started circulating but had to restrain myself because if I had given up, Anshu would have lost hope," Dharamvir, who accompanied his daughter to Bishkek, told The New Indian Express. Dharamvir stood by Anshu even as the cops arrested the culprit. But getting back to the mat was not easy as the mental scar was still there and Anshu was finding it difficult to come out of it.
"It's not easy for a woman to come out of such a trauma and Anshu is no different. We as a family suffered a lot but I knew she is a fighter and if I stand by her, she will make it. It's all about believing in oneself. I am happy that she had left behind that trauma and grabbed an Olympic quota once again," the father added.
Anshu represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics as well but could not finish on the podium. The result on Saturday has given her yet another opportunity to live that dream of winning an Olympic medal. And Dharamvir is optimistic as he strongly believes his daughter deserves it more than anyone else.
"The goal once again is an Olympic medal. Qualification is over now and the next target is a medal in Paris. As has been the case for years, we will leave no stone unturned to secure that medal. It's been quite a few difficult months for all of us and now it's time to forget them and look for a new beginning filled with hopes and aspirations," signed off Dharamvir.