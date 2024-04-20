With father by her side, wrestler Anshu overcomes fake video controversy to win Olympic quota

CHENNAI: Anshu Malik was in the eye of a storm when a fake vulgar video started circulating in September last year. The former World Championships silver medallist instantly became a soft target as she was flooded with filthy comments from all quarters. She along with compatriots Vinesh Phogat (50kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) secured quotas for the country during the Asian Olympic Games qualifiers at Bishkek on Saturday.

For Vinesh, it was her first international after more than a year during which she had a surgery and had to shed close to 10kg to be eligible to participate in the 50kg category. That after leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Yet she managed to come out triumphant on Saturday. But for Anshu, it was a different story of overcoming challenges.

Dharamvir Malik, Anshu's father, has seen enough adversities but the fake video controversy broke him down completely. A wrestler himself, Dharamvir decided to put on a brave face, especially in front of his daughter, to make sure she comes out of the controversy as early as possible with the Paris Olympics hurrying near.

All those efforts put in by him and Anshu paid rich dividends on Saturday as the latter earned an Olympic quota by storming into the 57kg final of the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Bishkek.