We even cut her hair: India's CMO reveals drastic measures to save Vinesh Phogat from disqualification

PARIS: India's Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, on Wednesday revealed that cutting off Vinesh Phogat's hair was among the "drastic measures" taken to help the wrestler stay within the prescribed weight limit for her gold medal bout in the 50kg category.

However, none of it was enough to prevent her disqualification as she was found 100gm overweight at the time of morning weigh-in.

She was set to take on USA's Sarah Hildebrandt after three exhausting bouts on Tuesday.

"...small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved," Paridiwala said in a statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

"However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used.However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg." Dr Pardiwala said there are several factors involved in losing weight before any competition and the process has its after-effects as well.