Explained | How Vinesh Phogat's weigh-in disqualification ended her historic Olympic medal run

Vinesh Phogat met the 50kg upper limit on Tuesday morning. She won three bouts, including one against four-time world champion and Tokyo gold medalist Yui Susaki of Japan, becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach the finals at the Olympics in any weight category. However, she failed the weigh-in test on Wednesday morning.

According to Chapter 3, Article 11 of the wrestling rules:

"For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight category. The weigh-in and medical control lasts 30 minutes. On the second morning, only wrestlers participating in the repechages and finals must attend the weigh-in, which lasts 15 minutes."

This means Vinesh Phogat, her gold medal competitor Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, and the repechage winners were weighed in for the second time before their medal matches on Wednesday morning. Vinesh failed this test after being found overweight.

"Wrestlers must appear at the medical examination and the weigh-in with their license and accreditation. The only uniform allowed for the weigh-in is the singlet. After being examined by qualified physicians, the wrestler can be weighed in. No weight tolerance is allowed for the singlet.

Contestants must be in perfect physical condition, with fingernails cut very short. Throughout the weigh-in period, wrestlers can get on the scale as many times as they wish.

Referees responsible for the weigh-in must check that all wrestlers meet the weight requirements and fulfill all the conditions. They must inform any wrestler of the risk if they present themselves on the mat in incorrect dress. Referees will refuse to weigh a wrestler who is not dressed correctly."