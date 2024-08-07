Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being overweight ahead of final

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.

She was about 1-1.5kg overweight last night. She did not sleep and was trying to reduce her weight as much as possible. In the morning she was about 100gm overweight and by the time she went for her weigh-in, she was 50gm overweight. The Indian contingent officials asked for time but time was up and the United World Wrestling could do nothing. The wrestler is weighed every day before their bouts. She has come down from 53kg to compete here. It's simply bizarre how a medal she was confirmed of, slipped away.

No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.

The news is developing.