World wrestling body chief sad for Vinesh but insists rules are rules

PARIS: Hours after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, the United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic spoke about the rule which rendered the Indian wrestler medalless.

Lalovic spoke to a few Indian journalists just after the first session of wrestling bouts got over here at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Wednesday. He said that rules are rules and now nothing can be done about Phogat’s disqualification.

“You have to respect the rules,” he said. “I am so sad what happened to her. The weigh-in is in public (it gets recorded) and all other wrestlers are there. Everybody who goes to the medal round knows that they will be weighed in again.”

The weigh-in takes place in front of two referees who check whether the athlete follows all due process. Apparently, she was weighed in on a different machine as well. Given the weight category (50kg) Vinesh was competing in, her weight has to be 50kg or below.