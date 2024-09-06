Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress, vow to serve country

Star grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia formally joined the party on Friday, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections.

After joining the party at the AICC headquarters in the presence of top Congress leaders, Phogat vowed to stand with the helpless women in the country. Regarding questions about Phogat’s contesting the elections, the party leaders said the central election committee will take a call on it. Both of them had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Addressing media after the event, the three-time Olympian lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP IT cell maligned her, while Congress stood with her during the tough times. Both Phogat and Punia were at the forefront of protests against the alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

"When we were dragged on the roads in Jantar Mantar, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears. I want to thank the Congress because, during bad times, we realize who stands with us," she said.

The wrestler also said she is proud to be associated with the Congress party, which stands up for women.

“We stand with every woman who finds herself helpless. I could have left wrestling at Jantar Mantar during the protests, but I reached the finals of the Olympics. The BJP tried to defame me and called me a spent force. But I reached the finals. But God had other plans. The almighty has now given me a chance to serve the people of my country," she added.