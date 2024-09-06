Vinesh Phogat receives show cause notice from Indian Railways following resignation

Following her resignation from Indian Railways on Friday to join the Congress party, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been issued a show cause notice by the Railways, claimed Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Venugopal said that Phogat received the notice via WhatsApp.

Venugopal was speaking at a press conference in the AICC headquarters, welcoming Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the party.

Venugopal stated that Phogat’s only "crime" was meeting Rahul Gandhi and urged Railway authorities to complete the necessary formalities to relieve her, emphasizing, "Don't do politics; just complete the formalities."

Phogat on Friday morning had tendered her resignation from her job in the Indian Railways. She informed about it on her official X account.

"At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

Phogat and Punia joined the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.

Speaking at the event, Phogat remarked that it is only during difficult times that one discovers who is genuinely supportive.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for their support throughout her wrestling career and hoped to live up to their expectations. Ms. Phogat thanked the Congress, highlighting that it is during challenging moments that one sees who stands by them. She pointed out that when they were dragged onto the streets, every party except the BJP had stood with them and understood their pain and tears. She expressed pride in being associated with a party that stands up against misbehaviour and injustice towards women.

Bajrang Punia also resigned from Indian Railways on Friday. In his resignation letter, Punia expressed gratitude to Northern Railways for their guidance since he joined on 13th September 2014.

He thanked his colleagues and requested to be relieved from his position as OSD Sports, citing personal reasons and circumstances at home.