Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress at AICC headquarters

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.
Both wrestlers met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders at his 10 Rajaji Marg before joining the party at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.
Asked if the wrestlers would be contesting the assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress said its Central Election Committee would take a decision on that. Both of them had met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
Speaking after their joining, Phogat remarked that it is only during difficult times that one discovers who is genuinely supportive.
She expressed her gratitude to the people of the country for their support throughout her wrestling career and hoped to live up to their expectations. Ms. Phogat thanked the Congress, highlighting that it is during challenging moments that one sees who stands by them. She pointed out that when they were dragged onto the streets, every party except the BJP had stood with them and understood their pain and tears. She expressed pride in being associated with a party that stands up against misbehaviour and injustice towards women.
"I want to thank the Congress party...It is said that you realise who is with you during difficult times. When we were being dragged on roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us," she said. "The pain that we have gone through, we stand with all women who have experienced pain," she added.
Punia and Phogat were part of the protest over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023.
"I could have quit wrestling at Jantar Mantar because the BJP's IT cell was publicising that we were spent forces. They said I did not want to play in the nationals but I did; they said I did not want to do trials, I did that...They said I could not go to the Olympics but I did... Unfortunately, it was not god's will," she said.
"I have been given an opportunity to serve the people of my country, this is a new inning. What we faced as a sportsperson, I would not want any other sportsperson to go through that," she said.
Ahead of joining the party, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday had tendered her resignation from her job in the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons. She informed about it on her official X account.
"At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."
Following her resignation Phogat was issued a show cause notice by the Railways, claimed Congress leader KC Venugopal.
Bajrang Punia also resigned from the Indian Railways on Friday. On his resignation letter, Bajrang said that he was grateful to the Northern Railways for their guidance.
"I had joined this esteemed service on 13th September, 2014. I am grateful to the Northern Railways for the guidance offered to me in my professional career and I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all who those have worked with me in all my capacities during the course of my employment in the Northern Railways," Bajrang wrote on the resignation letter.
"I wish to tender my resignation from my post of OSD Sports, Northern Railways and request you to relieve me of my duties thereto. I have decided to tender my resignation on account of personal reasons and circumstances at my home. I have already informed you verbally regarding this," he added.
At the Paris Olympics, Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) also dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.